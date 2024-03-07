OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. OPAL Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $813.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

