Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

Insider Activity at Jasper Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $300.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.