Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.18

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.18 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 74454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

