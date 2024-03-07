Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director David W. Meline Acquires 40,000 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 4,258,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,650. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

