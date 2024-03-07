Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

