Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $26.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,689 shares of company stock worth $8,660,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

