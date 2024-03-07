Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $530,250.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mac Armstrong sold 1,541 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $91,211.79.

On Saturday, January 27th, Mac Armstrong sold 952 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $57,243.76.

On Monday, January 1st, Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36.

Palomar Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 89.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.