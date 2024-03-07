Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paymentus updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paymentus Stock Performance

NYSE PAY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,790. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.40. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,637,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 494,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 107,318 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,343,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paymentus by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Paymentus by 31.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 545,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 130,423 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

