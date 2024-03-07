Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

PAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Paymentus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Paymentus Price Performance

Paymentus stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Paymentus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Paymentus by 127.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

