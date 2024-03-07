Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paymentus (NYSE:PAYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paymentus had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paymentus updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PAY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 76,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,015. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.40.

PAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Paymentus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paymentus by 1,571.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Paymentus by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

