Peel Hunt Upgrades Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) to Buy

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
In other news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,867.24). Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
