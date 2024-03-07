Peel Hunt Upgrades Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) to Buy

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 425 ($5.39) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.20) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza Group

Shares of DOM stock traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 367.60 ($4.67). The company had a trading volume of 679,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 356.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 252.40 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 432.20 ($5.49).

In other news, insider Andrew Rennie bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £58,200 ($73,867.24). Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.