Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,982 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 987,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $55,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 250,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,665,729. The firm has a market cap of $255.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

