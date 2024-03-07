Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,611 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,611 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $119,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

