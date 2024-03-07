Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 5,485 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $89,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 109.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 391,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $9.15 on Thursday, hitting $375.78. 797,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

