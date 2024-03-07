Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 193,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 153,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

