Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,181 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 0.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $29,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.