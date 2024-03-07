Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $88.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

