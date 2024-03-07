Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

PM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

