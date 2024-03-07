Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Announces $0.16 Interim Dividend

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41.
About Pinnacle Investment Management Group
