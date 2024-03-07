Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
