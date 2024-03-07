Piper Sandler Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $47.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EQT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EQT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

