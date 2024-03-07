Piper Sandler Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $141.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

NYSE EOG opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

