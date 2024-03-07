Polymath Trading Down 35% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $107.42 million and approximately $28,115.43 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00129851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008237 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10773575 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $42,595.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

