Populous Trading 15.2% Lower This Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $312,024.55 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

