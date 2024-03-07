Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.17

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.17 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 11807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

