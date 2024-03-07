Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $5,384,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,425,963.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,303 shares of company stock worth $24,853,146. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 268,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.86.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.