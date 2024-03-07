ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ProKidney Trading Down 4.2 %

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

Shares of PROK opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. ProKidney has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ProKidney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

