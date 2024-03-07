Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.59. The company had a trading volume of 83,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,595. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.89 and its 200-day moving average is $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

