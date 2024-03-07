Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Purple Innovation Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 180,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.17.
Purple Innovation Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.
