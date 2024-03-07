Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issued By Barrington Research

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TTEC in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TTEC’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

TTEC Stock Down 8.4 %

TTEC stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. TTEC has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 577.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TTEC by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TTEC by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in TTEC by 43,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

