Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ready Capital in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

RC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

