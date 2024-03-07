Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok Sells 5,806 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 98,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

