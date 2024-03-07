Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price Sells 5,360 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $246,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Up 1.4 %

Q2 stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 98,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

