Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Up 2.4 %

RNG stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

