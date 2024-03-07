Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $736,000 Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 71.15%.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

