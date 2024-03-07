Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $637,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.