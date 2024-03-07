Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $686,000 in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 117.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 321.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 91,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,954 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 79.3% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.