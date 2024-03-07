Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $709,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $80.13 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

