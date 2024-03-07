Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $654,000 Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

