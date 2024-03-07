Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 511,880 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 511,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 14.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globalstar Stock Down 4.5 %

GSAT opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Report on GSAT

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.