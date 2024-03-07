Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 569,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.93 million, a PE ratio of 343.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,987.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,995. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Free Report

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

