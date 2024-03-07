Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 558 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $242.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

