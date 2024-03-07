QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 258,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 54.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,873. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $175.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.