Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 546,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.95% of Quanta Services worth $802,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PWR opened at $241.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $245.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

