Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 5.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.