Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,624 BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.96. 160,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $66.46.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

