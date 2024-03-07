Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,628 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.17. 446,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $342.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.73. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.