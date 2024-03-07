Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 238,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

