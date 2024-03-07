Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

