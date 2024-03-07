Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 125,731 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 293,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 434,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 2,002,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

